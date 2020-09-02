Manchester United “confident” of finally signing world class Bundesliga star

Manchester United are reportedly confident they will seal the transfer of Jadon Sancho, whether it’s this summer or next.

The England international has been a world class performer for Borussia Dortmund and would be a superb addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, whenever they finally get their hands on him.

Sancho has long been linked with Man Utd, and talks looked to be progressing well earlier this summer until Dortmund emphatically ruled out a sale.

It remains to be seen if there is a chance of resurrecting the move any time soon, but football transfer expert Gabriele Marcotti has spoken out on the saga and backed the 20-year-old to get his move to Old Trafford.

“Man Utd have a price they are willing to go to and if it’s not going to be this summer they are confident they will get him next summer,” Marcotti told ESPN.

“The guy plays a different position [to Van de Beek and Thiago], he is young, he is English and he is still somebody who United really, really want.”

MUFC fans will hope to see Sancho join them as soon as possible, but another year in the Bundesliga might also not be the worst thing for the youngster.

Sancho could still do with playing regularly and getting the chance to develop out of the spotlight.