Man United may miss out on wonderkid after a former Old Trafford favourite is sacked

It’s funny how some players can become cult heroes even though they don’t have a particularly great time at a team.

Diego Forlan will go down as one of the best strikers in La Liga this century after some impressive spells with Atletico Madrid and Villarreal, but he’s also fondly remembered at Old Trafford despite a mixed spell in England.

Sometimes a transfer will come about because of good relations and a former player working hard to deal with a certain club, and it sounded like Forlan was trying to play a big role in taking Uruguayan wonderkid Facundo Pellistri to Old Trafford.

It was reported by The Birmingham Mail that the young winger had been linked with Wolves, Man City and Chelsea, but Forlan had actively held discussions with Man United about his player and he’s clearly an intriguing prospect.

He’s described as a pacey winger who can play on either side so there’s clearly something there, but he’s still very young and hasn’t played a lot of football.

It was never clear how serious the interest from United was, but the move now looks very unlikely after Ole confirmed that Forlan had been sacked as the manager of Penarol.

Interestingly he was clearly a popular manager as some fans hacked their Twitter to ask Forlan for forgiveness before stating that the board didn’t deserve someone like him, so hopefully he finds a new role soon.