Talks held: Man United still pursuing midfielder transfer despite closing in on Van de Beek

Manchester United are reportedly still pursuing a transfer deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara despite also closing in on Donny van de Beek.

A report from German outlet Bild claims the Red Devils are in talks with Alcantara’s representatives over a deal, with translation and additional information from the Metro claiming Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants him – or another midfield signing – alongside a deal for Van de Beek.

Alcantara is undoubtedly a class act and looks like he’d fit in well at Old Trafford, though it is admittedly hard to work out how Solskjaer would fit in so many similar styles of midfield player.

United already have Bruno Fernandes, who joined in January, and of course Paul Pogba will likely remain a regular in their starting XI next season.

It’s hard to see where Man Utd’s width will come from if they have Pogba, Fernandes, Van de Beek and Alcantara – four central midfield players – all in one line up.

There may be a way of making it work, perhaps with a diamond formation of some kind, but MUFC could also do well to simply get Van de Beek in and then focus on strengthening in other areas of the pitch.

As well as more wide players, United surely need to make a new centre-back a top transfer target this summer.

