Video: Lionel Messi’s father arrives in Barcelona for talks amid reports Man City have agreed terms

Lionel Messi’s father Jorge Messi has been spotted arriving in Barcelona, supposedly for talks over his son’s future at the Nou Camp.

See below as Messi senior is mobbed by a crowd upon his landing in Barcelona, as one of the biggest transfer sagas of all time continues to hot up…

?? ÚLTIMA HORA | ¡Jorge Messi ya está en Barcelona! ? Su avión aterrizaba a las 7.40 y a las 8 salía del aeropuerto ?? Está previsto que el padre y representante de Leo Messi se reúna hoy con @jmbartomeu para negociar su salida del @FCBarcelona_es pic.twitter.com/dUh0YsCnVr — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) September 2, 2020

Messi could well be on his way out of Barca to seal a sensational transfer to Manchester City, with the Daily Record claiming he’s agreed a huge contract to move to the Etihad Stadium.

It would truly be something special to see Messi in the Premier League at some point in his career, so it will be interesting to see how his father’s talks with Barcelona progress.