Mixed news for Arsenal as PSG turn down the chance to sign outcast but step up their interest in defensive ace

Clearly Mikel Arteta did what he felt was best for the team when he side-lined Matteo Guendouzi last season, but there’s no doubt that those actions made it almost impossible to sell him for a reasonable fee this summer.

The midfielder’s reputation has taken a hit as nobody wants a disruptive player who could upset the harmony in the team, while Arsenal have left themselves over a barrel when it comes to selling him.

Their best hope may be loaning him out and praying that he has a great season and increases his market value, but there’s no sign of an exit at this point.

The Telegraph have indicated that he’s been offered to PSG, but there is mixed news in their response.

Unfortunately they have no desire to add the troublemaker to their team so it does look like they may be stuck with him until January at least.

On the plus side the Parisians are ramping up their interest in right back Hector Bellerin, and it’s a sale that could make a lot of sense for Arsenal.

There are still holes in the squad so Arteta needs to raise funds to add more signings, while the presence of Cedric and Maitland-Niles in the squad should be enough to deal with the Spaniard leaving.

Bellerin also has a lot of injury issues so there’s no guarantee that he’ll even be fit for most of the season, so Arsenal should look to move him on if a fair offer comes in.