Ahead of their start to the new Ligue 1 season, Paris Saint-Germain have been hit by the news that Neymar has tested positive for coronavirus.

L’Equipe broke the news, cited by Sport, and it means that the Brazilian is now a serious doubt for PSG’s first match on September 10.

The French league has actually started already, however, because of PSG’s appearance in the Champions League final, a match they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich, the club have been allowed a grace period.

Sport report that coach, Thomas Tuchel, is none too happy that some of his players decided to take a holiday rather than rest.

It isn’t just Neymar, who had been in Ibiza with his son, that is affected either, as Sport note that Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes have also tested positive so will, along with Neymar, now have to isolate for 14 days.

The fact that Neymar has noted he will be staying at the French club for the 2020/21 season will be of little consolation to Tuchel at this point.