When Lionel Messi made it known that he wanted out of Barcelona the shock waves were seismic, however, the club are not countenancing such a scenario happening.

On Tuesday evening, Jorge Messi flew from Rosario to Barcelona to meet with Josep Maria Bartomeu on Wednesday, it’s believed to negotiate his son’s exit from the club.

However, according to Sport and cited by Football Espana, Bartomeu was having none of it.

The meeting apparently ended without any agreement from either side, and Bartomeu suggesting that he wouldn’t negotiate Messi’s exit.

Any interested club, therefore, would potentially have to pay the Argentinian’s reported €700m release clause, cited by Football Espana.

Football Espana also note Jorge Messi’s words that he hasn’t opened talks with any other club, including Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, whom the blaugranes No.10 had been heavily linked to up to this point.

Clearly, the current impasse is an unsavoury situation for both sides, and one can surmise that sooner or later either party will have to make a concession or else it will end up in court for a judge to decide.