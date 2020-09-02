As we get closer and closer to the beginning of the 2020/21 Premier League season, the powers that be have been urged to show every game live.

With coronavirus still prevalent, it’s likely to be some while before the majority of supporters are allowed back into football stadiums to watch their teams play.

To that end, and with the only way that teams can be followed at present being via the TV screen, the government have made a suggestion that would surely see every fan happy.

“Our focus is on working with the football authorities, safety and medical experts to get fans back in stadia as quickly as possible,” the Daily Star quote a spokesman for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport as saying.

“It is for the Premier League and its broadcast partners to come to an agreement on screening matches.

“However we urge them to follow the spirit of Project Restart and listen to clubs’ loyal fans and consider what can be achieved in the meantime.”

According to the Daily Star, at present, 160 of the 380 English top-flight matches for next season will not be televised.

The outlet also note that the broadcasters have already upped their output from 200 live games to 220.

Whether there is the capability and the desire from them to ramp up the coverage even further will be seen in due course.