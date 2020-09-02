Paris Saint-Germain are targeting a transfer deal for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar as a replacement for Thiago Silva, who recently left to join Chelsea.

Skriniar has been a rock solid performer in his time in Serie A and looks like he could be ready to move to an even bigger club this summer in order to further his career and win some silverware.

According to Calciomercato, PSG seem to have started talks over a potential deal, with Skriniar also mentioned as being a target for Premier League side Tottenham.

The Slovakia international would no doubt be a fine signing for Spurs, who could do with replacing the legendary Jan Vertonghen in defence this summer as they look to improve on a disappointing season that saw them finish 6th in the table last term.

PSG will surely be strong competitors for this deal, however, as they’ll no doubt pump a lot of resources into trying to replace the influential Silva at the back.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were beaten Champions League finalists and will now surely look to improve in order to try and go one further and win the trophy next season.

Calciomercato suggest Inter rate Skriniar at around €70million, though the report also suggests they may be unlikely to get that full amount for him.