Menu

PSG in talks to beat Tottenham to transfer of €70million-rated star

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Paris Saint-Germain are targeting a transfer deal for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar as a replacement for Thiago Silva, who recently left to join Chelsea.

Skriniar has been a rock solid performer in his time in Serie A and looks like he could be ready to move to an even bigger club this summer in order to further his career and win some silverware.

MORE: Tottenham interested in Bournemouth star but face Premier League competition

According to Calciomercato, PSG seem to have started talks over a potential deal, with Skriniar also mentioned as being a target for Premier League side Tottenham.

The Slovakia international would no doubt be a fine signing for Spurs, who could do with replacing the legendary Jan Vertonghen in defence this summer as they look to improve on a disappointing season that saw them finish 6th in the table last term.

PSG will surely be strong competitors for this deal, however, as they’ll no doubt pump a lot of resources into trying to replace the influential Silva at the back.

skriniar inter milan

Milan Skriniar in action for Inter Milan

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool star decides he wants to move to Barcelona but they won’t pay any more than €20m
Medical completed: Kai Havertz edges closer to Chelsea transfer after completing his medical check
Juventus are pushing to add Messi and Suarez to form an incredible front line with Cristiano Ronaldo

Thomas Tuchel’s side were beaten Champions League finalists and will now surely look to improve in order to try and go one further and win the trophy next season.

Calciomercato suggest Inter rate Skriniar at around €70million, though the report also suggests they may be unlikely to get that full amount for him.

More Stories Jose Mourinho Milan Skriniar Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.