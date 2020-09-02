Real Madrid could finally get rid of Gareth Bale after his latest admission

It’s always horrible to see a top class player waste their final prime years by sitting in the stands, so hopefully Gareth Bale can finally manage to get his way out of Real Madrid.

It’s a strange situation because he delivered in some huge moments for Zidane in the past, but clearly he’s fallen out of favour with the manager and he’s not a regular member of Real Madrid’s first team.

It’s obvious that Real have been trying to force him out for years but the Welsh star has dug his heels in and refused to go anywhere, so it’s interesting to see that he’s had a possible change of heart.

Sky Sports have reported that Bale’s willing to move back to the Premier League if Real Madrid let him, but he’s acknowledged that he’s under contract and it could be complicated.

It’s interesting to see that Bale also blames Real for not allowing him to leave sooner and it’s suggested that they blocked a move to China last summer, but it’s clear that he does need to leave.

He’s in his final prime years and it’s important for him to be playing regularly to ensure he’s in the best condition to help Wales at EURO 2021, so hopefully they come to some kind of agreement and he finds a new club.