Report suggests Barcelona could sign Wijnaldum next Tuesday as they work on a quick deal with Liverpool

It’s clear that finances are tight at Liverpool so they were never going to embark on a grand summer of recruitment, but Jurgen Klopp also needs to freshen things up a little bit to avoid complacency next season.

The future of Dutch midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has come under questions recently as rumours of a move to Barcelona gathered pace, and now it looks like the move will happen:

The report suggests that the two teams are hoping to get things done fairly quickly, and Liverpool could bank up to €20m which isn’t bad for a 29 year old midfielder who only has 10 months left on his contract.

Interestingly they go on to point out that the international break will hold things up, as he won’t be able to complete the move until after Holland’s upcoming games with Italy and Poland.

It means he won’t be able to complete his medical until the day after the game with Italy next Monday so it’s suggested that the move will probably happen on Tuesday.

They also claim that Wijnaldum is keen to link up with Koeman again and Barca are clearing out their midfield with Rakitic joining Sevilla and Arturo Vidal expected to leave too, so the Dutch midfielder would be a good replacement.

There’s nothing to suggest that Liverpool are going to stand in his way, so the fans will be wondering if that money can be used to bring in a new signing shortly.