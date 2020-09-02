Talks reopened: Man United defender could finally get his move as Italian giants attempt to resurrect failed transfer

Chris Smalling did have a better time in Italy than many predicted last season, but it still wasn’t enough to convince anyone that he’s good enough to be Harry Maguire’s defensive partner next season.

Clearly he made enough of an impact for Roma to try and turn his loan switch into a permanent transfer, but the saga rolled on for weeks and nothing was every completed.

Smalling himself admitted he was gutted that the transfer didn’t go through, but he’s now back at Old Trafford until something gets sorted out.

It’s hard to see any situation where he forces his way back into the Man United first team set up, so fans of both clubs will be interested to hear that Roma have re-opened talks to try and and get the deal over the line:

Smalling’s biggest problem at Old Trafford was he looked terrified on the ball and other teams would exploit this be leaving him open before applying the pressure.

You could see that it unsettled him and his confidence started to shake, but he looked suited to Serie A where he just had to focus on defending and a permanent move to Roma would be a good thing for him.

There’s no sign that any other teams are showing an interest so United should just take what they can and move on, so hopefully this comes to a conclusion fairly soon.