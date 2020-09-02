Frank Lampard has certainly splashed Chelsea’s cash this summer, having already signed Hakim Ziyech from Ajax, Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, Ben Chilwell from Leeds, Malang Sarr from Nice and Thiago Silva on a free transfer.

With Kai Havertz still to come from Bayer Leverkusen, no one can suggest that Lampard and his chairman, Roman Abramovich, haven’t gone all out to improve upon their league position from 2019/20, and give themselves a potential chance at European glory too.

However, former Liverpool player turned pundit, Steve Nicol, doesn’t give the Stamford Bridge outfit a hope unless they strengthen their squad in one particular area.

“Listen, again I’m going to mention Liverpool but if you look at the difference Alisson made, if you look at the difference Ederson made to a City side that was already way better than what Chelsea are right now, so no they can’t win the biggest honours without a proper goalkeeper,” Nicol told ESPN FC cited by the Daily Express.

“You kind of wonder how they’re going to get one because they can’t go out and spend a lot of money on a goalie the way they did for Kepa and you have to think this is down to Kepa.

“He must have a horrible attitude because there’s no question, as far as ability as a goalkeeper, he’s way ahead of Caballero. So this guy must have a rotten personality.

“Clearly Frank isn’t putting up with it and that’s why Caballero’s playing. So, unfortunately for Chelsea, you’re not challenging at the very highest level if you don’t have a good goalkeeper.”

Finding a custodian of sufficient quality at this late stage, and at a price that’s agreeable, might prove to be problematic.

Although there’s a month left until the summer transfer window closes, it’s a fairly safe bet that Lampard won’t want to be upsetting the equilibrium of his side three weeks after the 2020/21 Premier League season has begun.