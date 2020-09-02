Bayern Munich are said to be “convinced” Liverpool will come back in with a new bid for the transfer of Thiago Alcantara this summer.

This saga has dragged on for a while now and it’s still not entirely clear what fans can expect with regards to landing the Spain international.

Alcantara is in the final year of his Bayern contract, so it’s unsurprising to see a lot of speculation about such a top player, and Fabrizio Romano now has a fresh update.

As per the tweet below, Romano claims Bayern believe Liverpool will launch a new offer for Alcantara, and that Jurgen Klopp is pushing for the club to land the 29-year-old…

Liverpool are still working to get Thiago Alcantara. Bayern are now convinced they’re gonna receive a new bid from #LFC soon. Klopp pushing again for Thiago. Manchester United only had contacts with his agent at the moment – nothing advanced between clubs. ? #Liverpool #Thiago — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 2, 2020

Romano adds that there doesn’t seem to be as strong interest from Manchester United, who have only had contacts with his agent, rather than directly with Bayern.

Liverpool fans will surely hope this deal can finally go somewhere and that a new bid is eventually made.

Alcantara would surely add something different to this LFC side and give them a new dimension next season as they look to retain their Premier League title.

Liverpool may well be the best team in the land, but even the greatest sides have to keep on looking to improve or their rivals will catch up with them.