Fabrizio Romano has an update on the Dayot Upamecano to Manchester United transfer saga – but it’s not looking good for the Red Devils.

The 21-year-old is a top talent and would surely strengthen this Man Utd side, who lack a quality partner for Harry Maguire in central defence.

However, when asked by a fan about the Upamecano situation, Romano said that, although United like the player, he doesn’t expect a deal to happen this summer.

As you can see in the tweet below, Romano believes that Leipzig are now under little pressure to sell following the deal taking Timo Werner to Chelsea back in July…

The Blues did their transfer business early, and have been a real force in the market this summer with moves for Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva.

And by doing so, they now look to have hurt United, who will surely find it harder to seal the signing of Upamecano following Werner’s exit.

The Telegraph have previously also suggested MUFC may bide their time over the deal anyway due to the Frenchman’s £60million asking price this summer.

The report adds that a clause in his contract means that price will fall to £40m next year, so it may be worth waiting to land Upamecano for a more reasonable price anyway.