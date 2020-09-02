Christian Falk weighs in on Dayot Upamecano to Manchester United transfer rumours

Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk has weighed in on the Dayot Upamecano to Manchester United transfer rumours doing the rounds at the moment.

The RB Leipzig defender has shone in the Bundesliga and looks like an ideal signing to help sort out Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s defence after a frustrating 2019/20 campaign.

Upamecano would surely be an ideal partner to help Harry Maguire improve at Old Trafford, following a challenging debut season alongside the unconvincing Victor Lindelof.

Still, despite ESPN claiming United are eyeing up Upamecano, the reliable Falk has weighed in with his take on the saga, insisting the speculation is not true…

Rumors about a Transfer of Dayot Upamecano to @ManUtd this summer are NOT TRUE — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) September 2, 2020

Red Devils fans will hope Falk has got it wrong on this occasion, and that there is still some chance of a deal happening in the near future.

Otherwise, one imagines another top club will surely come in for the highly-rated 21-year-old, who seems set to have a big future in the game.

Upamecano may also benefit, however, from more time to develop and play regularly instead of rushing into a big move that will surely come with time anyway.