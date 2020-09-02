Menu

Video: Former Arsenal star suggests selling Bellerin for this reason

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Mikel Arteta’s performance as Arsenal coach over the few months that he’s been in charge certainly appears to have garnered respect.

After an FA Cup and Community Shield triumph, the Spaniard is in a strong position when it comes to negotiation with the Gunners board as to what he needs to ensure he has a winning side.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein tweeted that PSG and Arsenal were in talks regarding Hector Bellerin, and that he might be sold if an acceptable offer came in.

That news has been met with the approval of former Arsenal star, Jermaine Pennant, who told Andy Goldstein on talkSPORT that: “If getting rid of Bellerin means getting a top class central midfielder, I’d do it.”

More Stories Hector Bellerin jermaine pennant Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.