Mikel Arteta’s performance as Arsenal coach over the few months that he’s been in charge certainly appears to have garnered respect.

After an FA Cup and Community Shield triumph, the Spaniard is in a strong position when it comes to negotiation with the Gunners board as to what he needs to ensure he has a winning side.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein tweeted that PSG and Arsenal were in talks regarding Hector Bellerin, and that he might be sold if an acceptable offer came in.

PSG approach Arsenal to sign Hector Bellerin & clubs now in dialogue. #AFC would like to keep him but will sell for right price. 25yo open to new challenge if deal struck. Could provide vital cash for targets. Details + Ceballos, AMN & more @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/pvg1QeLydS — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 1, 2020

That news has been met with the approval of former Arsenal star, Jermaine Pennant, who told Andy Goldstein on talkSPORT that: “If getting rid of Bellerin means getting a top class central midfielder, I’d do it.”