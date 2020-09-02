Video: WWE superstar Triple H urges Chelsea target to stay at West Ham

It’s always wonderful when different sporting worlds collide, but this is without doubt one of the weirdest videos you’ll ever see.

Declan Rice has been linked with a move to Chelsea for a while now, and The Express were the latest outlet to suggest that the West Ham star could be on his way to Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard desperately needs a holding midfielder and Rice could be the ideal player to take on that role, so the West Ham fans will be hoping for someone inspirational to come forward to convince their star player to stay.

Step forward WWE superstar Triple H, who has made a case for him to stay where he is: