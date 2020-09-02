“We wouldn’t regret it too much”: Real Madrid star reveals his stance on Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona

It’s often said that competition will bring out the best in players, but you probably don’t want the best player in the world playing for your biggest rivals.

Real Madrid already managed to win La Liga last season when Barcelona had Lionel Messi playing for them, so you do wonder if it could become incredibly one sided if Barca are weakened by the Argentine star moving on.

AS have reported on an interview with Real Madrid star Toni Kroos about his opinion on the whole situation, and it sounds like he’s all for Messi moving away from Barcelona:

“Messi is one of the greatest of all time. If a player of his caliber stops playing for your biggest opponent, it’s clear we wouldn’t regret it too much.”

For the first time in a long time it actually looks like Real are set for a period of domination – mainly through their own planning but also because Barca are in self destruct mode.

Real have quietly been signing the best youngsters in world football over the past few years and they are starting to reach that point where they can step into the first team, while the situation at the Nou Camp is very different.

They have a team full of veterans, only Ansu Fati and possible Riqui Puig look good enough to step up, they don’t have a lot of money to buy new players and now Messi could be off.

You can see why Real Madrid would happily see the back of Messi, and they may get their wish.