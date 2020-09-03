Agent of world-class Man City transfer target set to meet with current club’s president amid exit talk

Man City transfer target Kalidou Koulibaly will reportedly see his agent meet with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis on Thursday amid ongoing speculation over his future.

The 29-year-old has consistently been linked with an exit for some time now, but it remains to be seen firstly if the Partenopei are willing to green light a departure this summer.

If De Laurentiis is willing to listen to offers, the next major obstacle will of course be whether or not any interested parties are able to meet his demands.

According to Calciomercato, he will meet with agent Fali Ramadani on Thursday, the man who represents Koulibaly, and it’s specifically stated that negotiations are still ongoing with Man City.

The hope will perhaps be that the meeting brings clarity to the situation and the solution moving forward, and so City will no doubt be waiting and hoping for positive developments to come from those crucial discussions.

Pep Guardiola has already seen Nathan Ake arrive this summer to bolster his defensive options, but it appears as though the Spaniard is still not entirely content with what’s currently at his disposal and believes that the Man City squad, and particularly the backline, can still be improved.

With his physicality, pace and reading of the game coupled with his composure and technical quality on the ball, Koulibaly arguably ticks all the right boxes as far as Man City and Guardiola are concerned, but time will tell whether or not an agreement can be reached to facilitate a move to the Etihad this summer.