Agreement in principle: Barcelona stalwart agrees personal terms with Euro giants as exit nears

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has reportedly reached an agreement in principle on personal terms with Inter as he looks as though he’s set for an exit this summer.

The 33-year-old has been a key figure for the Catalan giants since he joined them in 2018, making 96 appearances across the last two seasons.

However, with Ronald Koeman’s arrival off the back of a bitterly disappointing campaign last time round, it appears as though major changes could be made at the Camp Nou this summer as the club begins a new cycle.

Part of those changes could be the exits of ageing stalwarts in the current squad, and it appears as though Vidal could be on the move in the coming weeks.

As reported by Calciomercato, via La Gazzetta dello Sport, it’s suggested that he has agreed in principle on personal terms with Inter, as he’ll sign a two-year deal worth €6m-a-season.

There will be an option for a third year in that agreement, but he hasn’t of as yet agreed his exit from Barcelona as he may well push to leave on a free transfer with just one year remaining on his current contract, which in turn could make life easier for Inter to snap him up.

Time will tell if a resolution can be agreed on that part, but it’s a key breakthrough in itself that Vidal has agreed terms with Inter, and so that is one obstacle that has been overcome.

A move to the Nerazzurri would allow him to secure a reunion with former boss Antonio Conte after their successful stint together at Juventus, and so it’s certainly a possible solution for the Chilean international this summer if he is to leave Barcelona.