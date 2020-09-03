Arsenal look clear to add to Ceballos in their midfield as French giants identify a replacement for star

We see it time and time again that big transfers won’t go through until the selling team have some kind of succession plan in place, so it explains why they can take a long time to happen.

Arsenal’s midfield was starting to look a bit bare after Dani Ceballos returned to Real Madrid, but it actually looks like things are starting to come together ahead of next season.

Sky Sports have reported that Ceballos is closing in on a return to The Emirates, while The Mirror indicated that Arsenal are holding ongoing talks with Lyon over their midfield star Houssem Aouar.

The likelihood of that transfer will be increased if Lyon managed to find an able replacement, so this report from Italy makes for interesting reading:

#OL alla ricerca di un giocatore di qualità per la linea mediana. Un’opzione presa in considerazione è legata a #Paqueta del #Milan anche se non sono state presentate ancora offerte ufficiali. #sportitaliamercato #calciomercato #Transfers #lione — Gianluigi Longari (@Glongari) September 3, 2020

There were a lot of similarities between Lucas Paqueta and Kaka when he first signed for AC Milan and it looked like he would go on to have a big impact at the San Siro, but his form tailed off and it now looks like he’s set to leave.

Lyon would be a good landing spot for him and that should also free up Aouar to leave, so Arsenal’s midfield could be excellent next season if they an find an anchor man to sit behind Aouar and Ceballos.