Video: Arsenal legend opens door to return under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal FC
Arsenal legend Sol Campbell has admitted he’d be open to returning to the club in a role under manager Mikel Arteta.

In the video below, Campbell reunited with fellow former Invincibles Ray Parlour, Robert Pires and Ashley Cole for a game of Marvel’s Avengers…

Pires starts off by asking Campbell if he’d be keen to fill the vacancy left by another ex-Gunner, Freddie Ljungberg, and the former England defender makes it clear he’d be interested.

Pires then jokes he’ll have a word with Arsenal chief Edu about getting him back on board. One to keep an eye on, Gooners!

