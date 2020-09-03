The threat of coronavirus is still omnipresent, if not quite as virulent as it was earlier in the year.

Atletico Madrid are the latest club to confirm that some of their players have tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Rojiblancos confirmed that forward, Diego Costa, and full-back, Santiago Arias, are both asymptomatic and are currently quarantining at home for 14 days in line with the official guidelines.

El primer equipo se sometió a la pruebas previas al inicio de la pretemporada, excepto los internacionales y Diego Costa y Arias, que dieron positivo en un test PCR realizado en sus vacaciones y se encuentran guardando cuarentena ? https://t.co/oL7YTrTISY — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) September 3, 2020

Football Espana note that neither player has been in contact with any of his team-mates, and the tests were done upon their return from holiday.

Owing to their participation in European fixtures during July, Atleti won’t start their pre-season until September 4, with their first La Liga fixture coming a week later than the start date for most of their opponents on either September 19 or 20.

That should give both players sufficient time to recover from the effects of the virus.

However, it may take another week or so for them both to get back to match fitness, so Diego Simeone might have to tinker with his squad from the first whistle of the new season.