Barcelona may let problematic defender leave on a free transfer after they fail to attract any offers

Samuel Umtiti has been linked with a Barcelona exit for months, but there’s never been any indication that it’s close to happening.

He’s failed to establish himself as a regular starter over the past couple of seasons and it’s clear that his time is up, but it looks like finding a bidder is a real problem.

Things got more complicated recently when reports suggested that he had lied to the club about his Covid-19 status when he was spotted in the airport when he was supposed to be self isolating, and it does look like there’s no way back.

Football Espana have now reported that Barca are simply considering letting him leave as a free agent after quoting a report from Cadena Ser.

It sounds like he’s not in Ronald Koeman’s plans so there’s little chance of him getting back into the Barca team, while they can’t find anyone to make an offer for him so letting him leave for free might be their only option.

It would be a sad way for him to end his Barca career but it could also be the best long term thing for him, while the lack of a transfer fee might result in some interest being shown in him.