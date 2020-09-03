Ole Gunnar Solskjaer certainly doesn’t appear to be messing about in the transfer market, with the start of the Premier League season just over a week away.

Manchester United completed the signing of Donny van de Beek from Ajax earlier this week, and now Sport report that the Red Devils have lodged a bid in the region of €30m for Real Madrid’s exciting full-back, Sergio Reguilon.

The youngster spent last season on loan at Sevilla and doesn’t appear to be part of Zinedine Zidane’s plans.

However, the Spanish giants do apparently value Reguilon’s potential according to Sport, and to that end, they may only be willing to loan the player to the Old Trafford outfit for the next 12 months rather than banking the money.

The outlet also report that a decision on whether the deal will be a loan or straight sale is likely to be made next week.

PSG, Juventus, Napoli, Tottenham and Sevilla will also be keeping a close eye on proceedings with a view to potentially making their own move at some point.