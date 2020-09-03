Bid touted: Man Utd paired with swoop for Real Madrid ace in deal that could cost up to €30m

Real Madrid could reportedly have a decision to make on Sergio Reguilon’s future this summer as Man Utd are being paired with an interest in the youngster.

The 23-year-old enjoyed an impressive loan spell with Sevilla last season, but he returns to the Bernabeu this summer perhaps hoping to make an impression on Zinedine Zidane to make a breakthrough for Los Blancos.

However, as the reigning La Liga champions continue to get ready for the new season, speculation suggests that Reguilon’s future may lie elsewhere moving forward.

As noted by AS, Man Utd are among a number of top clubs with an interest in the Spaniard, but it’s suggested that along with Sevilla, they are best placed to find an agreement with Real Madrid over a transfer.

It’s added that it could cost them up to €30m, while a buy-back option might be included in the deal. With his opportunities seemingly set to be limited at Real Madrid with Marcelo and Ferland Mendy at Zidane’s disposal, an exit would surely make sense for all parties concerned at this stage.

Juventus, Tottenham and Napoli are all specifically named in the report as being interested too and so that says a lot about the talent and potential that Reguilon possesses, but it will now be interesting to see who is able to find an agreement with Real Madrid to prise him away from the Spanish capital moving forward.

As for Man Utd, with Luke Shaw’s injury problems and with Brandon Williams still learning his trade, perhaps another left-back to offer a reliable presence in the starting line-up is still needed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.