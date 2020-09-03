Big boost for Barcelona’s long term planning as target confirms he’ll be a free agent next summer

Ronald Koeman has got plenty of initial problems to deal with at Barcelona, but he will also need to find a long term successor for Gerard Pique at the club.

The veteran defender has been a vital part of the team for years and should still have a season or two left in him, but he turns 34 next year so the club can’t afford to hang around for too long.

You also get the feeling that Barca don’t have a lot of money to spend on new singings just now, so a long term target announcing his intention to become a free agent next summer is a huge boost.

The Sun have reported that Eric Garcia has confirmed that he’ll fulfil the final year of his Man City contract before leaving on a free transfer next summer, and they also point out that Barcelona are now poised to make a move.

It does sound like he’s intent on staying at City this year and he’s ruled out a move this summer, but he’s shown enough to suggest he could be a top level defender.

There would also be a perfect parallel with Pique if he left the club at a young age to move to Manchester before coming back to become a vital part of the team, while at least it looks like something is going to plan for Barca just now.