Rennes launch bid for Jeremie Boga, his future could hinge on Manchester United transfer plans

Rennes have launched a €20million bid as they chase the transfer of Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga, but the offer will be rejected.

As explained in the tweets below from CaughtOffside’s Leah Smith, Boga has a long list of suitors this summer and among those is Borussia Dortmund.

A move to Dortmund, however, would hinge on Jadon Sancho leaving the club in this transfer window…

Rennes have just bid €20m for Sassuolo's Jeremie Boga. Bid will be rejected. Bayer Leverkusen, Atalanta, Napoli and Dortmund all also interested. *Dortmund will only make a move if Sancho leaves.* pic.twitter.com/zKVZACFzYY — Leah Smith (@LSmith_____) September 3, 2020

Smith has also previously discussed the prospect of Sancho moving to Manchester United this summer, so it could still be that they’ll have a key role in determining where Boga ends up.

1/ Re: Sancho > United. I feel like BvB are demanding £100m purely in the hope United pay it. I believe they're waiting for JS to hand in a formal transfer request before setting a more 'viable' valuation.#mufc #mulive — Leah Smith (@LSmith_____) July 6, 2020

The 23-year-old looks a top talent who could strengthen a number of big clubs, and it will be interesting to see how he continues to progress wherever he ends up next.

A close source has also confirmed to CaughtOffside that Chelsea have renegotiated their previous buy-back clause and changed it to a deal that would see them land 10-15% of any future fee paid for Boga.

The Ivory Coast international had a stint with the Blues earlier in his career and it might well be that the west Londoners live to regret not showing more faith in him when they had him.