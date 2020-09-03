Menu

Rennes launch bid for Jeremie Boga, his future could hinge on Manchester United transfer plans

Rennes have launched a €20million bid as they chase the transfer of Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga, but the offer will be rejected.

As explained in the tweets below from CaughtOffside’s Leah Smith, Boga has a long list of suitors this summer and among those is Borussia Dortmund.

A move to Dortmund, however, would hinge on Jadon Sancho leaving the club in this transfer window…

Smith has also previously discussed the prospect of Sancho moving to Manchester United this summer, so it could still be that they’ll have a key role in determining where Boga ends up.

The 23-year-old looks a top talent who could strengthen a number of big clubs, and it will be interesting to see how he continues to progress wherever he ends up next.

A close source has also confirmed to CaughtOffside that Chelsea have renegotiated their previous buy-back clause and changed it to a deal that would see them land 10-15% of any future fee paid for Boga.

The Ivory Coast international had a stint with the Blues earlier in his career and it might well be that the west Londoners live to regret not showing more faith in him when they had him.

