Menu

Agreement reached: Star in London to undergo Arsenal medical and finalise deal

Arsenal FC
Posted by

There’s some very positive Arsenal transfer news emerging for Gunners fans today as it looks like Dani Ceballos is closing in on completing a return to the Emirates Stadium.

Ceballos spent last season on loan at Arsenal and shone for the club once Mikel Arteta replaced Unai Emery as manager, so fans will be delighted to welcome him back to the club.

MORE: Arsenal transfer news: Talks held over €50m pass-master, surprise PSG bid made, former manager eyes signing

According to the Evening Standard, the Spain international is in London to undergo his medical, with another loan deal agreed between Arsenal and Real Madrid.

Ceballos looks ideal for Arteta’s style of play and fans will be relieved once this is done, with the new Premier League season just around the corner.

Unfortunately, however, the 24-year-old will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival in the UK, as per current government guidelines.

arsenal loanee dani ceballos

Dani Ceballos in action for Arsenal

More Stories / Arsenal FC
(Graphic) Manchester United the overwhelming winners from introduction of VAR in the Premier League
Interest builds in Arsenal ace as two clubs eye swoop with reunion with former coach touted
Manchester United offered chance to beat Liverpool to €30million transfer

Something smells extremely fishy about Matt Doherty’s £15 million move from Wolves to Tottenham… Click here to find out more.

Fellow new signing Gabriel Magalhaes is also having to isolate at home after completing his move from Lille to Arsenal.

If Arsenal can make Ceballos’ return official soon, it will continue a very strong start to the transfer window for the north London giants.

More Stories Dani Ceballos Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.