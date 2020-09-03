There’s some very positive Arsenal transfer news emerging for Gunners fans today as it looks like Dani Ceballos is closing in on completing a return to the Emirates Stadium.

Ceballos spent last season on loan at Arsenal and shone for the club once Mikel Arteta replaced Unai Emery as manager, so fans will be delighted to welcome him back to the club.

According to the Evening Standard, the Spain international is in London to undergo his medical, with another loan deal agreed between Arsenal and Real Madrid.

Ceballos looks ideal for Arteta’s style of play and fans will be relieved once this is done, with the new Premier League season just around the corner.

Unfortunately, however, the 24-year-old will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival in the UK, as per current government guidelines.

Fellow new signing Gabriel Magalhaes is also having to isolate at home after completing his move from Lille to Arsenal.

If Arsenal can make Ceballos’ return official soon, it will continue a very strong start to the transfer window for the north London giants.