Chelsea midfielder could complete his permanent exit tomorrow as the final steps are being taken

Chelsea have made some impressive signings this summer but the squad is starting to look a little bloated, so it won’t be a surprise if some fringe players are moved on this summer.

It’s fair to say that Tiemoue Bakayoko probably didn’t have a space in the squad anyway before Frank Lampard started to make additions, and rumours of a return to AC Milan have been about for months.

He’s spent the last two seasons out on loan so it’s probably time for a permanent exit, and it sounds like the return to Milan isn’t far away at all.

Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that AC Milan are now making the final steps to completing the transfer, so it could even be completed in a matter of hours.

Bakayoko wasn’t utterly outstanding during his loan spell in Italy as he did struggle for consistency at times, but he also had some very good games and it’s clear that he has the potential to become a key player for Milan.

The report confirms that they’ve completed the signing of Sandro Tonali, and they are now focusing on adding more midfielders so hopefully Bakayoko gets his future sorted out very quickly.