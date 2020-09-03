Chelsea switch goalkeeping targets and look set to use Petr Cech’s influence to land target for £18m

Chelsea fans would’ve been desperately hoping that the club would sign a top class goalkeeper this summer to fill the problem position once and for all.

Unfortunately brilliant keepers are rarely available and they certainly aren’t cheap, so it looks like Chelsea might need to take a gamble on someone instead.

Sky Sports have indicated that they couldn’t agree a fee for Lille stopper Mike Maignan, so they’ve decided to turn to Rennes keeper Edouard Mendy instead.

Interestingly Petr Cech is Chelsea’s technical adviser and he also played for Rennes before he came to Chelsea. so the report claims he has good connections with the French side and that could help to get this over the line.

They go on to say that Lille were demanding £32m for Maignan so Chelsea are now expected to put all of their efforts into signing Mendy instead with a fee of around £18m expected.

It’s going to be a gamble as he’s only got two seasons in top flight football under his belt and one of those was cut short by Covid-19, so the 28 year old will be under pressure to prove he belongs at the top level.

It also suggests that Kepa will stick around and he might still have a chance of challenging for the number 1 spot next season, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out.