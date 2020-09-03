Chelsea transfer news: €60m price-tag for Blues ace as Euro giants consider swoop but must make sacrifices

Chelsea reportedly want at least €60m for N’Golo Kante as Inter continue to be linked with a swoop but must make sales first to fund the move.

The World Cup-winning French international has been a key figure for the Blues since he arrived at Stamford Bridge, but an injury-plagued campaign last time out has seemingly raised question marks over his future.

While he still brings quality, experience and leadership to the side, crucial attributes that would undoubtedly help Frank Lampard’s side be competitive next season onwards, there is seemingly a possible temptation to cash in on the 29-year-old too as Chelsea have spent big this summer on the likes of Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

According to Calciomercato, Chelsea value Kante around €60m while he is said to likely demand a contract worth €8m-a-season.

It’s added that Inter are keen on him as Antonio Conte eyes a reunion, but the Serie A giants can’t afford such a hefty fee and so they would have to raise funds through sales with Milan Skriniar, Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Perisic, Radja Nainggolan, Dalbert, Andrea Ranocchia and Joao Mario specifically named as players who could be axed.

While it’s unclear as to how many of those players would have to leave in order to fund a swoop for Kante, that is a lot of movement between now and the end of the transfer window and so time will tell if a deal can be done between the two clubs.

Conte guided Inter to a second-place finish in Serie A last season while they contested the Europa League final. The Italian tactician will undoubtedly be desperate to add further quality and depth to his squad to ensure that they can take that next step in the upcoming campaign.