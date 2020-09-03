Chelsea transfer news: Lionel Messi bid talked up, fee set for French midfielder, Blues ace could leave TODAY

Read on for your daily fix of Chelsea transfer rumours and gossip from around Europe as the major revamp at Stamford Bridge continues…

First up, whilst not exactly a genuine link, a potential bid for want-away Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has been talked up by pundit Jamie Redknapp.

Messi has been strongly linked with Manchester City this summer, but he’s also been mentioned as being on the Blues’ agenda in the past, and Redknapp feels they’re one of the few clubs who could battle for his signature.

Click here to see Redknapp’s comments in full as he speculates over whether or not we’ll soon be seeing Messi in the Premier League.

Elsewhere, the speculation over N’Golo Kante rumbles on as he’s linked with a reunion with Antonio Conte at Inter Milan.

The latest reports in Italy claim Kante has an asking price of just €60million this summer, which surely means top clubs will be queuing up for the Frenchman before too long.

Chelsea fans surely won’t want to see a big name like Kante leave, but it might also be a sensible time to cash in on the 29-year-old as he’s not getting any younger and has had some recent fitness issues.

Finally, an exit many CFC fans will welcome a great deal more is that of midfield flop Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Long linked with a move to AC Milan, it was reported yesterday that he could finally be set to make his move to the San Siro today.

Bakayoko will surely not be in Frank Lampard’s plans any time soon and it would be a boost to sell after making so many signings so far this summer.