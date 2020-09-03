With Kai Havertz’s transfer to Chelsea expected to be announced over the coming days according to The Sun, it might come as a surprise to find out that the Blues weren’t his preferred destination.

The German youngster will team up with countryman, Timo Werner, as well as Frank Lampard’s other new signings.

The west London outfit certainly haven’t sat on their laurels regarding transfers this summer, and the capture of Havertz would be the icing on the cake.

However, it could’ve been so much different if coronavirus hadn’t got in the way.

According to MARCA and cited by The Sun, the Bayer Leverkusen front man had set his heart on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu and the chance to play under Zinedine Zidane.

Real Madrid’s finances were impacted to such an extent, however, that Los Blancos just didn’t have the funds to be able to get a deal over the line.

The Sun report that he therefore had no choice but to talk to Chelsea, and it was during those exchanges that he was convinced by Frank Lampard and his project.