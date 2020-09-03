Club chief reveals Euro giants are eyeing potential swoop for Arsenal star

Napoli club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has revealed that they’re working on trying to sign Arsenal defender Sokratis this summer.

The 32-year-old was an important part of the Gunners squad last season, making 29 appearances across all competitions while his versatility certainly came in use for Mikel Arteta too.

Coupled with his experience and quality in defence, it would arguably make sense for the Gunners to keep hold of him next season as they look to compete on multiple fronts.

However, while his current contract is set to expire in 2021, it appears as though there is the possibility that he moves on this summer.

As per Fabrizio Romano’s tweet below, De Laurentiis has revealed that they’re ‘working’ to sign the Greek international, and he is on their transfer radar this summer.

Further, he conceded that he will be open to selling Kalidou Koulibaly if he receives an appropriate offer, and so that would therefore make sense that they’re eyeing Sokratis as he could seemingly fill the void left behind by the commanding centre-half.

In turn, it remains to be seen if the pieces fall into place for the two players in question to move on this summer, but Arteta will have a decision to make as to whether or not he is happy to let Sokratis leave.

Although given he will have William Saliba and Gabriel at his disposal in the upcoming season too, he may well feel as though he has enough quality and depth already to enable Arsenal to trim the squad and offload players now too as it appears as though there is perhaps an overload in terms of defensive options.