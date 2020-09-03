Club chief reveals Man Utd offered €10m+ more for Serie A starlet but still face snub

Brescia club president Massimo Cellino has revealed that Man Utd made a better financial offer for Sandro Tonali, but were snubbed as the player wanted AC Milan.

The 20-year-old has made a big impression in the early stages of his career, as he has shown plenty of potential and class to suggest that he has a big future for club and country.

However, speculation has been rife over his future this summer, and he continues to be linked with an exit as it seems as though he is on the verge of joining Milan.

Man Utd were seemingly keen to prise him away to England though, but Cellino has revealed that the talented youngster ultimately has his heart set on Milan and not even additional money being offered by the Premier League giants is going to be enough to change the situation.

“A dozen days ago Manchester United made us an offer of at least €10m more than that of Milan, but the lad is in love with Milan and went crazy once he heard of their offer, because he supports them,” he told Telelombardia, as reported by Calciomercato.

That will undoubtedly come as a disappointment to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in his bid to continue to improve his squad and make them more competitive, but it sounds as though Man Utd did everything they could to get themselves to the front of the queue but ultimately face disappointment due to Tonali’s personal preference for his next club.

Having wrapped up the signing of Donny van de Beek this week, it will be interesting to see who else is targeted by the Red Devils between now and the end of the summer transfer window.