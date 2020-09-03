Deal agreed: Arsenal will bank an overall €24m as midfielder edges close to Serie A loan

It always looked like Arsenal would need to get rid of players to raise funds to make further additions to the squad, so getting a decent fee for Lucas Torreira could be a great piece of business.

He did look like a great signing when he joined the club but he didn’t manage to nail down a regular spot in the team, so a return to Serie A where he’s shone in the past would make sense for everyone.

Italian outlet Labaroviola have indicated that the deal to take the Uruguayan to Fiorentina has now been agreed, and it will be a loan deal with the obligation to buy.

It’s suggested that Arsenal will get an upfront payment of €8m before Fiorentina pay a further €16m next summer to make it permanent, but because it’s an obligation to buy then they won’t have any way of reversing the deal once it happens.

They go on to say that he will become the second highest earner at the club with only Franck Ribery earning more, so it does show how much they want him.

It sounds like they need Arsenal to sign Dani Ceballos first to allow this to happen but the latest reports suggest that the Spaniard is on his way back to The Emirates, so this deal for Torreira could be completed pretty soon.