Done deal: Aston Villa confirm new summer signing in touted £16m swoop

Aston Villa have announced that they’ve signed Matty Cash from Nottingham Forest in a move that is reportedly potentially worth £16m in total.

The 23-year-old was a key figure for Forest after coming through the youth ranks, as after making his initial breakthrough in the 2015/16 campaign, he went on to make 141 appearances for the club.

SEE MORE: Jack Grealish’s sly dig at Gareth Southgate could see Aston Villa star out in the cold for England

Having initially made it through as an attacking right-sided player, he has impressed at right-back for the Championship side in more recent times, and that is likely where Villa see him playing moving forward.

As per the club’s tweet below, they have confirmed his arrival and Sky Sports note that the deal is worth an initial £14m but it could rise to £16m in total with bonuses.

That report adds that the likes of Sheffield United, West Ham United, Southampton and even AC Milan were linked with an interest, but it’s Villa who have secured a deal and signed him up.

Boss Dean Smith will hope that he can continue to add more quality to his squad in the coming weeks as Villa look to build on their late escape from relegation last season and start climbing the Premier League table.

They will no doubt take a lot of confidence from that scrap to eventually protect their top-flight status, and with the ability to spend money and sign the likes of Cash this summer, that important first step could now help them develop the squad and move up the table to solidify themselves as a Premier League side again.