English FA seize the initiative in equal pay dispute

The question of equal pay for men and women in the sporting arena has been a hot topic for a while now.

The hugely successful US women’s football team in particular have been lobbying hard, but back in May a judge threw out their claims according to Forbes.

Though the decision was reached for a number of reasons, we can expect that players such as the vocal Megan Rapinoe will continue to shine a light on what can perhaps be termed an injustice.

After an announcement on Thursday that the Brazilian football federation will be paying their men and women’s football teams the same amount should they earn a cap, per BBC Sport, the English Football Association caught everyone on the hop.

They released a statement, noted by BBC Sport, which said that parity in terms of match fees and match bonuses had actually been in place as far back as January 2020.

Therefore, anyone playing in either Phil Neville or Gareth Southgate’s teams throughout the current year will have been paid exactly the same.