Gary Lineker shows he’s a class act as he prepares to allow refugee to live in his home

Gary Lineker has shown once again that he’s one of the nicest guys in football as he prepares to let a refugee live in his home.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Match of the Day presenter and former England striker will be doing his bit to aid the refugee crisis by accepting someone into his Surrey mansion in the coming weeks.

Lineker has often shown his support to worthwhile social causes, but while it’s very easy to say the right thing on social media, it’s quite another to put your money where your mouth is and do your bit to help meaningful change.

The Mirror report that Lineker has signed up to the charity Refugees at Home and will have to pass an interview before being cleared to take part in the scheme.

Lineker told the Mirror he’s not at all nervous about the move, and made it clear he has plenty of room in his house, so there’s no reason not to help any way he can.

Providing a new start to those who‘ve fled their homes represents the best of Britain's values. As we know refugees have always helped to keep our communities safe and make our society stronger. They even brought us fish & chips. Im standing with @RESCUE_UK to #StandWithRefugees pic.twitter.com/9zN9EeEmTQ — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 3, 2020

“I have had so much connection with refugees over the last couple of years,” Lineker said.

“I have met scores of young ­refugees through football schemes and they are genuinely lovely kids and they appreciate any help they can get.

“I’m sure it will be fine. I have been thinking of doing something like that for a while.

“My kids are all grown up so I’ve got plenty of room so if I can help on a temporary basis then I’m more than happy to do so. Why not?

“I’m used to young men in my house, I have four lads in their 20s and believe you me I’m sure they will behave better than my lot do. Bloody messy buggers boys, aren’t they?”

Lineker was known for being a nice guy on the football pitch during his playing days, and it’s heartwarming to see that he truly wants to use his position of privelege to help others less fortunate.