With Georginio Wijnaldum still not having signed an extension to his current Liverpool deal, which runs out next summer, rumours that he could be on the move elsewhere aren’t without foundation.

His former Dutch national team coach, Ronaldo Koeman, has just taken over at Barcelona, and with the Catalans looking to offload Arturo Vidal after having already sold Ivan Rakitic, there’s certainly a place for Wijnaldum in their midfield.

When asked directly about that in a pre-match press conference prior to the Holland v Poland game, Wijnaldum was less than forthcoming.

“That’s a rumour, I can’t say more about it,” he said in quotes printed by the Daily Express.

Though Jurgen Klopp isn’t thought to want to sell the player, he does have to be mindful that he could go for free next summer and if he doesn’t sign his new contract at Anfield, it would indicate that that’s precisely the course of action he will take.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal look clear to add to Ceballos in their midfield as French giants identify a replacement for star Video: Santi Cazorla scores another stunner for Al-Sadd as he continues to show his class Man United to cull as many as nine players after £40m van de Beek capture

Barcelona haven’t made any comment on the situation themselves, but at 29, Wijnaldum has the right blend of age and experience to complement countryman, Frenkie de Jong, in the Barca midfield.