How Chelsea’s move for Kai Havertz could lead to Arsenal getting an impressive €15m for outcast

Every big transfer tends to have a domino effect of that money then being spent again, but its especially true this summer where a lot of teams don’t have money to spend unless they make a sale first.

Arsenal and Chelsea are making some impressive moves this summer but it’s clear that the Stamford Bridge side have more resources – as evidenced by Sky reporting that they were finally about to sign Kai Havertz in a deal worth up to €100m.

That means the German side will have some money to improve their own squad, and a report from Ruhr24 has indicated that Arsenal could the the beneficiaries.

Sead Kolasinac has been trying to secure a return to Schalke this summer but the report confirms that the German side are struggling to get the money together to make it happen, while the player is pushing for Arsenal to keep paying a big chunk of his salary if he makes the move.

Understandably that’s not overly enticing to Arsenal, but Leverkusen have now emerged as an interested party and they are happy to pay €15m to sign the left back.

That could be a great piece of business for Arsenal because Kieran Tierney is the undisputed starter in that role and selling Kolasinac for that amount would allow them to reinvest that money back into the squad.