With David Silva having departed the Etihad Stadium for a move to LaLiga’s Real Sociedad, Pep Guardiola has to find the right player to slot in, in the Spaniard’s place.

No easy task when you consider just how much of an influence Silva was during what was Manchester City’s golden decade.

However, young Phil Foden certainly isn’t fazed by the idea of taking on Silva’s mantle, even though there’s an appreciation of how difficult it will be to do so.

Part of the reason will be that the 20-year-old has only had a cameo role with City to this point, so there’s plenty to learn.

“I am hoping so (getting a regular start in the team) but there are a lot of midfielders still and a lot of quality in the team,” Foden said in quotes published by the Daily Mail.

“[Guardiola] is not going to just give me that position easily. Everyone has to train well and play well so it depends on me playing well enough to get that shirt. So yes, it is down to me.

“I am only 20 years old; A lot of people have been pushing it for me to play in the senior team much earlier but I haven’t played a lot of games at Man City.

“Recently, I have played a lot more and I have been doing well so I have had to work hard for the opportunity. Now I have got it, I am just trying to give it my best I can do and just enjoy it really. That’s what I am trying to do.

“I played in some massive games last year in cup finals and big Champions League games. They are the games that everyone wants to play in.

“Sometimes it is difficult for a young player to play in those games but I think he has been patient with me and played me at the right times. I am learning a lot and I feel ready to go.”

It’s a breath of fresh air to hear a young player ready to assume the responsibility of replacing a club legend.

Foden’s confidence has never been in doubt, and with regular international honours under his belt too, his star will continue to shine.

At this stage the world really is his oyster, and if he comes anywhere close to being the player David Silva was, Manchester City will be very happy indeed.