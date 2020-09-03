Interest builds in Arsenal ace as two clubs eye swoop with reunion with former coach touted

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira is reportedly a transfer target for both Fiorentina and Torino as question marks remain over his future in north London.

The 24-year-old joined the Gunners in 2018 and has since gone on to make 89 appearances for the club as he has been a key part of the squad.

However, doubts have been raised over his future at the Emirates as speculation continues to link him with a move away, with a return to Italy primarily being touted after his previous stints with Pescara and Sampdoria.

One man who knows him well is former Samp boss and current Torino coach Marco Giampaolo, and as noted by Calciomercato, the Granata are interested in Torreira along with Fiorentina as the two Serie A sides could be set to scrap it out for the Uruguayan international’s signature.

It’s added that the player himself wants to return to Italy, but time will tell if either club are able to convince Arsenal to sell by reaching an agreement that suits all.

Mikel Arteta does have plenty of depth and competition in that area of his squad already, and so that could make life easier when it comes to approving of a departure for his combative midfield star.

Nevertheless, Torreira is a quality player and so losing him while trying to compete on multiple fronts and with little suggestion that an immediate replacement is on the way, it could be a decision that is questioned by some Arsenal fans if a move goes through.