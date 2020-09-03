With Liverpool defending their Premier League title won last year, Jurgen Klopp’s decision-making will be under the microscope even more in 2020/21.

Over the last two seasons, the Reds have amassed an incredible number of points, only losing out on the 2018/19 title by a single point to Manchester City.

If Klopp can get his side producing anywhere close to the same level of football again, then Liverpool should be there or thereabouts when it comes to handing out silverware at the end of the campaign.

Interestingly, the German hasn’t sanctioned another loan deal for exciting young talent, Rhian Brewster, according to Football Insider.

They quote sources as saying that Klopp isn’t interested in sending the 20-year-old anywhere else on a short-term deal, preferring instead to keep him with Liverpool’s first-team and see what the position is by the January transfer window.

Brewster, who impressed whilst on-loan at Swansea last season, now has the chance to make his mark at Anfield and give his manager some real food for thought.