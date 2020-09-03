Juventus have Plan B to Luis Suarez as Andrea Pirlo has preference for alternative target

Juventus reportedly have a Plan B in mind as they will look to land Edin Dzeko if they can’t secure a deal to prise Luis Suarez away from Barcelona.

The Turin giants will look to make changes to the squad and improve where possible this summer ahead of Andrea Pirlo’s first year in charge of the club.

Given he will undoubtedly want to stamp his mark on the squad, Juventus have been linked with various transfer targets in recent weeks and it appears as though bringing in an attacking reinforcement is on the to-do list this summer.

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, via Tuttosport, Suarez is said to have reached an agreement with the Bianconeri on personal terms, but his exit from Barcelona is not yet clear.

With that in mind, Dzeko is also an option for Juventus, and it’s suggested that Pirlo would prefer the Roma frontman as he perhaps fits his ideas better and could be a simpler purchase which can be made ahead of the new campaign starting.

Time will tell who Juventus go with, but both players are highly-talented still, experienced and have shown great leadership, attributes that Pirlo will no doubt want running through his side this season as he looks to enjoy a successful start to life as a coach at the top level.

It sounds as though Suarez is perhaps closer to a move to Turin at this stage, but if things don’t progress and quickly enough, Juventus may be prepared to switch their focus to Dzeko instead.