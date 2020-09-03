Menu

Chelsea “could find the money” for Lionel Messi transfer, says pundit

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich could probably afford a transfer deal for Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

The Argentine forward’s future is in doubt this summer, as pundit Jamie Redknapp explains in the video below as he tips a potential move to the Premier League as realistic.

Redknapp goes on to say he feels Chelsea could probably afford Messi, naming them as one of the few clubs who could rival the likes of wealthy giants like Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain for the deal.

Chelsea have already spent big this summer so surely need to be cautious about further high-profile additions, but fans of the west London giants would surely welcome the legendary 33-year-old to Stamford Bridge.

