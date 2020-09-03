Lionel Messi completes his U-turn and now plans to stay at Barcelona following legal advice

Admittedly this should put everything surrounding Lionel Messi to bed until next summer at least, but you get the feeling that this saga isn’t really over.

A report from Football Espana has looked at the latest with Messi’s situation, and there does appear to be some good news for Barca in this.

They confirm that he did want to leave and he also believed he could do it as a free agent due to a clause in his contract, but the extended season made things messy (no pun intended) and Barca were demanding his €700m release clause to let him go.

That’s not going to be possible for any club in the current climate, so he’s now decided to complete his U-turn and he will be staying at Barcelona next season following legal advice, per Marca.

While this entire situation could raise it’s head next summer when his contract runs out, the report also points out that he could still extend his contract, which is interesting timing as it coincides with reports that President Josep Maria Bartomeu could face prison after the police accused him of corruption.

It’s great news for the club and for Ronal Koeman, so hopefully he can now go about building a team that will provide a strong challenge to Real Madrid next season.