Liverpool are reportedly the prime favourites for a transfer deal for exciting young Red Bull Salzburg forward Patson Daka.

The 21-year-old looks an outstanding talent after scoring 27 goals in 45 games in all competitions last season, and could add some more depth to Jurgen Klopp’s attack for next season.

A report from Far Post claims that Liverpool are joined by Manchester United and Arsenal in chasing the signing of Daka, but that the Reds are currently the major favourites to get a deal done.

Liverpool don’t have much depth beyond their admittedly excellent first choice front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, with Divock Origi perhaps not the most reliable long-term option, even if he has become a bit of a club legend for producing the occasional big-game performance.

Daka, however, looks the real deal after shining at Salzburg, a club that has produced a number of top players in recent times.

LFC star Mane had a stint at Salzburg earlier in his career before eventually ending up at Anfield, and Takumi Minamino was signed from the Austrian club back in January, while Norwegian goal machine Erling Haaland made the move from there to Borussia Dortmund in the same transfer window.

Something smells extremely fishy about Matt Doherty’s £15 million move from Wolves to Tottenham… Click here to find out more.

United could also benefit from more options in attack, but it remains to be seen if they’ll prioritise other areas as some would argue a new centre-back is more of an urgent priority.

Arsenal are also pretty well stocked in attack, but may wish to sign a top young player like Daka to come in as a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, who are not the youngest.